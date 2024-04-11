JCSO, middle school students cleanup White City graffiti

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and community partners are teaming up to clean graffiti and trash in White City.

The cleanup effort is part of White Mountain Middle School’s Project G.R.A.C.E. or Graffiti Removal Achieving Community Empowerment.

The group plans these cleanup events to maintain the cleanliness of the White City community.

Project G.R.A.C.E. collaborates with the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Community Justice, local police agencies, non-profits, and businesses for a graffiti abatement initiative in White City.

Another cleanup is planned for April 24.

