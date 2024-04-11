ODF firefighters responding to grassfires near Grants Pass, Wilderville

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Fire crews are currently responding to two grassfires, one north of Grants Pass and the other north of Wilderville.

ODF and Rural Metro Fire are both working on an aggressive initial attack of a grassfire burning along the 500 block of Granite Hill Road north of Grants Pass.

Officials say the fire was reported at 3 p.m. and is estimated at one acre. Firefighters have it mostly lined and forward spread has been stopped.

Crews are also en route to a grassfire north of Wilderville. The Riverbanks Fire is burning near the 5800 block of Riverbanks Road. It was reported at 3:30 p.m. and estimated to be one acre.

The cause of both fires is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

