JCSO participating in Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign

Posted by Lauren Pretto April 8, 2024

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding folks to pay close attention when behind the wheel.

According to a Facebook post from JCSO, it and other local law enforcement agencies are participating in an awareness campaign funded by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and ODOT.

JCSO says over 3,000 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2022. Texting is the most dangerous distraction, according to JCSO who says, “sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.”

However any non-driving activity you engage in while driving increases your risk of crashing and potential of hurting yourself and others.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content