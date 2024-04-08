JCSO participating in Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding folks to pay close attention when behind the wheel.

According to a Facebook post from JCSO, it and other local law enforcement agencies are participating in an awareness campaign funded by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and ODOT.

JCSO says over 3,000 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2022. Texting is the most dangerous distraction, according to JCSO who says, “sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.”

However any non-driving activity you engage in while driving increases your risk of crashing and potential of hurting yourself and others.

