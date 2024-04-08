Coos Bay Police arrest North Bend man on sex abuse charges

COOS BAY, Ore.– Coos Bay Police arrested a North Bend man on sex abuse charges after it says he entered a restroom and threatened a child.

According to a press release from the CBPD, it received a report from Bay Area Hospital that 26-year-old Aaron McMillen made sexual threats against a child inside a woman’s restroom.

McMillen was arrested by police and is now facing multiple charges, including invasion of personal privacy, attempted sodomy, attempted sex abuse, and disorderly conduct.

CBPD says the child involved in the incident is safe. The police department advises folks to be aware of their surroundings, always secure bathroom stall doors and have your phone ready in case of an emergency.

