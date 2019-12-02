JCSO rolls out “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” campaign

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will put more deputies on the streets this holiday season, the agency announced Monday.
Starting December 2nd, the sheriff’s office will roll out its “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” campaign around the county, it will go until after the New Year.
The agency is urging everyone to plan ahead and have a sober driver. Here are some tips to plan ahead if you’re celebrating:
- Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact our Emergency Communications Center by dialing 911 (Emergency) or 541-774-7206 (Non-Emergency).
- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
