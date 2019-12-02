Early start for flu season

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN)– Federal health officials say nearly every state is dealing with the flu. The CDC released its latest report on the virus’s activity Monday.
Flu season got off to an early start this year and is already considered deadly. According to the CDC, at least 5 children have died so far from the flu.
The agency found the flu spread significantly in all but seven states as of the week ending November 23. The south and portions of the pacific coast have been hit the hardest. Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Puerto Rico all saw the highest level of flu activity in that week.