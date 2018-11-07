Jeff Golden leads the polls for State Senate

MEDFORD, Ore. — State Senator-elect Jeff Golden (D) celebrated his lead over his opponent Jessica Gomez (R) in Ashland Tuesday night.
He said this race has been a great experience for him and is thankful for the support from voters.
“This feels great and it’s more than anything because of the support of the community of friends and volunteers and people I’ve never met before,” Golden said. “It’s just a totally uplifting experience, I’m a very lucky guy.”
Golden has spent most of his adult life in the Rogue Valley working in forest management. He has held other political positions but this is his first time holding a State Senate position.
His main priority as State Senator would be to get the Senate involved in abolishing the Jordan Cove Pipeline. He calls it a “mortal threat” to the region and the planet.
At the end of the day, Golden is thankful to all those who not only voted for him but voted in general.
“There were a lot of them, they’re complex, this campaign lasted forever, people hung in and did their duty as citizens and I’m just really grateful for that,” Golden said.
The race is not officially over, ballots will continue to be counted over the next couple of weeks.
