Congressman Walden wins for an 11th term

Medford, Ore. – Congressman Walden left the Republican watch party shortly after winning the House Representative seat for an 11th term. Tonight, he was already looking ahead to continuing his work in his position.
He says one of his top priorities is to figure out a solution to the catastrophic wildfires that have caused smoke problems specifically in the Rogue Valley.
“We certainly had the most competitive race I’ve had with both our U.S. Senators and the Governor actively campaigning and supporting my opponent. I haven’t had to deal with that before, but I think we did and again and I think the results speak for themselves. This kind of margin is a big margin and in almost any other circumstance, so I’m very pleased and honored.”
Also tonight, the House of Representatives went from Republican control to the Democrats tonight, but Congressman Walden says he will not let this stop him from continuing his work in D.C.
The Republicans also had some other significant wins tonight in Jackson county with State Representative Elect Kim Wallan and the Jackson County Commissioners.
