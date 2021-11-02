JoCo GOP leader comes out against law passed by its all Republican Board of Commissioners

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —A Josephine County ordinance, created to target illegal marijuana operations, is seeing opposition. The change gives more power to county code enforcement, allowing them to write citations, and impose fines at illegal grow sites. Proponents say it could strengthen enforcement against violations of the rural land development code.

According to the county clerk’s office, Holli Morton, the chair of the Josephine County Republican Party, filed a referendum to repeal the ordinance Friday.

The all-Republican County Board of Commissioners passed the law, with only commissioner Herman Baertschiger voting no. He argued the change did not directly address issues related to the grows.