JoCo no longer asking for refrigerated trailer

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – COVID-19 deaths are looking less grim in Josephine County, according to a county representative. He said at the current state, Josephine County no longer needs a refrigerated trailer for dead bodies.
Josephine County is no longer requesting assistance from the state for additional morgue capacity. But the county is looking at other options, in case mass deaths rise again.
“We believe that this incident has shown that it probably isn’t a bad idea to think about all hazards that might require a fatality trailer. Perhaps we can pursue funding and get something for the long term,” said Emily Ring, Josephine County Emergency Manager.
Last week, Josephine County returned the refrigerated trailer it previously borrowed to Yamhill County. The refrigerated trailer was here for a few weeks.
