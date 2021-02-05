Josephine Co. approves continuation of County Fairgrounds development

Just some of the things Dutch Bro’s Coffee owner Travis Boersma had in mind for the Josephine county fairgrounds, years ago
He said, “Everything has been going really smooth. Its a lot of moving parts but there’s a lot of great people involved and that’s what makes the difference.”
Now, Boersma is adding something new to the property – a restaurant.
The Flying Lark, as it will be called, will be right next to the Grants Pass Family YMCA.
Boersma hopes it will breathe new life and business into the area.
“We’ve got an unbelievable opportunity here with both county and city.”
On Wednesday night, Josephine County commissioners approved amendments to Boersma’s plans on the site.
Dan DeYoung, Josephine County commissioner said, “The county and the community, the citizens and everything are behind the fairgrounds 100%. Now its a real turnaround from five or six years ago.”
Boersma said despite the pandemic and ongoing construction, the community is still using the facility.
“This has been a little bit of a gem for our local communities,” said Boersma.
He hopes that in the coming years, thousands of local kids will get to enjoy the fairgrounds like he once did.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.