Josephine Co. B.O.C. has YouTube video removed for “misinformation”

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore.– Josephine County Commissioners had one of its public meetings taken off YouTube for alleged misinformation.

The Josephine County Board of Commissioners office says public comment regarding covid-19 vaccinations caused YouTube to remove last week’s video.

It says, if another infraction is made, YouTube would put the board’s page under a probation period.

It says the county’s legal counsel is working with YouTube to correct the matter.

