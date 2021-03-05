Home
Josephine Co. Sheriffs warn Illinois Valley residents of mail theft

Josephine Co. Sheriffs warn Illinois Valley residents of mail theft

Local News Top Stories , ,

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —The Josephine County Sheriffs Office is urging Illinois Valley residents to keep an eye on their mailboxes. This comes after multiple reports of mail theft this week.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 3 separate incidents were reported in the Cave Junction area. The sheriff took reports of mailboxes completely cleaned out and left open.

The mail theft reports were forwarded to the United States Postmaster for further investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »