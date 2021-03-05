Oregon Legislature to discuss redistricting, encourage feedback

MEDFORD, Ore. —Once every decade Oregon’s Legislative and Congressional Districts are redrawn to ensure each district is fairly represented. Right now, they’re beginning that process once again. The chair of the Oregon Senate Committee is encouraging Oregonians to let their voices be heard. She is asking Oregonians to participate in upcoming virtual public hearings and weigh in on how to ensure the process is done correctly.
“This is an opportunity for you to come forward and to testify before the Oregon Legislature and let us know what’s new and different in your community that we should take into consideration as we redraw the Oregon legislative lines,” says Democratic Senator Kathleen Taylor.
The virtual hearing for Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath counties begins march 10th at 5:30. To see the full list of regions and the hearing times, visitor oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting.
