Josephine County Fairgrounds hosts drive through light display

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — A drive through Christmas display is lighting up the midway at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

The light display is open every day from 5 to 10.

The Josephine County Fairgrounds says buildings on the midway were decorated by businesses to showcase creativity.

“It’s free for everyone to come watch, you can come as many times as you like. We have been adding different things each week and changing things around to make it new and exciting every time you come through,” said director of Josephine County Fairgrounds, Tamra Martin.

The display will be up and running until the end of the month if you’d like to drive by and check it out.

Santa Claus will be there every Friday and Saturday until Christmas.

