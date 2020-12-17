Home
Siskiyou County set to receive nearly 400 doses of Pfizer vaccine

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. — Northern California is receiving its first doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine in the coming days.

Siskiyou County Public Health says its first shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive this Monday.

It says Siskiyou County is getting 385 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Dignity Health and Fairchild Medical Center will be receiving those doses and are being prioritized for frontline health care workers.

The public health department says it will continue to inform the public of the distribution plan within the county when more information becomes available.

Information on when the community can get vaccinated will be shared on the Siskiyou County Public Health webpage and Facebook page.

