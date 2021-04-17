Home
Josephine County Sheriff prepares for potential budget cuts

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —The clock is ticking on Josephine County to figure out a long-term funding solution or face large budget cuts to the Sheriff’s Office. Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel says the problem comes from low tax rates, increased costs, and revenue cuts.

Sheriff Daniel says this could mean his department could be forced to cut up to 10 positions. While he isn’t panicking just yet, he says next year, could be a different story.

“It’s going to be a little tight, we are going to have to figure out a funding stream of some sort because there will be no carryover or contingency funds left, so we have about a year to find ways to be sustainable,” said Daniel.

Sheriff Daniel says he is looking for voters to renew a public safety levy on the ballot this November.

