Home
Josephine County Sheriff’s deputies donate 200 pounds of food to people in need

Josephine County Sheriff’s deputies donate 200 pounds of food to people in need

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Deputies from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office are serving the community off the clock and with their own money.

Sheriff Dave Daniel says a few deputies got word that the Josephine County Food Bank was running low on stock and decided to do something about it.

The deputies used their personal stimulus checks to buy 200 pounds of food to feed the hungry.

“It makes me very proud to be a part of this organization that we have people willing to take extra stimulus money they received and pay it forward,” said Sheriff Dave Daniel.

The sheriff says the deputies personally delivered the food while they were off duty.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »