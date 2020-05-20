Josephine County Sheriff’s deputies donate 200 pounds of food to people in need

Sheriff Dave Daniel says a few deputies got word that the Josephine County Food Bank was running low on stock and decided to do something about it.
The deputies used their personal stimulus checks to buy 200 pounds of food to feed the hungry.
“It makes me very proud to be a part of this organization that we have people willing to take extra stimulus money they received and pay it forward,” said Sheriff Dave Daniel.
The sheriff says the deputies personally delivered the food while they were off duty.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.