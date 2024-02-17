JSCO Deputies rescue abandoned infant and toddler

JACKSONVILLE, Ore.- Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued an infant and a toddler that were abandoned in Jacksonville woods.

24-year-old Justin Trompeter allegedly abandoned the two children and is now on the run.

While searching for Trompeter, Deputies discovered him hiding with the children. Trompeter fled the scene before deputies arrived. Trompeter is wanted by police for a number of charges, now including first- and second-degree child neglect.

Anyone who knows Trompeter’s whereabouts is urged to call ESCO Dispatch at (541)-776-7206.

