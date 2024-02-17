Rogue Gallery & Art Center collab with B.A.S.E. to celebrate black history

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Rogue Gallery and Art Center is collaborating with Black Alliance and Social Empowerment (B.A.S.E.) to celebrate black artistry this month.

From January 19th until March 1st, the Rogue Gallery and Art Center and B.A.S.E. are presenting “Vibrant Expressions”, an exhibit in honor of Black History Month.

Vance Beach, Founder and Executive Director of B.A.S.E. says being able to celebrate black history and culture through the gallery is a great privilege.

“‘You are making history’,” Beach says to kids in B.A.S.E.’s youth program, “A lot of their work, a lot of what they’re doing today, they’re making history, so this is black history. They are black history”.

The Rogue Gallery and Art Center says its mission is to enliven the individual and enrich the community through inspirational visual art experiences. Kristen O’Neill, Executive Director of the gallery, says they were looking for new ways to diversify and reach out to the community.

“It’s been even better than we expected,” O’Neill said, “The outpouring from a variety of members of our community has been so wonderful and we just couldn’t be happier”.

O’Neill believes art can help people and communities find common ground, believe in themselves and is a necessary part of culture.

“Art is surrounding every direction you look, and people just walk in, and they visibly react to it because it’s just so inclusive and expressive,” O’Neill said.

According to its website, B.A.S.E.’s mission is to create a supportive community where black people in Southern Oregon feel safe, respected and comfortable when expressing themselves. So, B.A.S.E. reached out to the gallery to show the abilities of their youngest members.

“We have a youth program inside of B.A.S.E. and it’s all about helping to empower them, bringing them self-confidence, making sure that they know their culture, that they feel good about who they are and making sure that they feel represented in the community,” Beach said.

During the reception, guests were invited to take in the art and meet young artists from all over Southern Oregon. It was easy to see how happy these artists were to be there.

“I feel like proud and good,” 9-year-old Sonny Hatherill said.

“I know most kids don’t get the experience and, like, knowing that we literally get to show tons of people our art is really special,” 12-year-old Mya Beach said.

“People can tell when you’ve spent a very long time on your art and when you just rushed it,” 9-year-old Rhea Hatherill said.

“It’s just, like, kind of, like, unbelievable and it’s just, like, really exciting,” 12-year-old Acacia Crowell said.

One of the most notable displays were the hanging shoes. Beach says the collaborative art piece has many meanings to black communities across the nation like identity, community, those who have passed on and more.

“It shows, like, walking experiences and how that may affect others and others’ lives and how you carry yourself as a person,” 14-year-old Tatem Beach said.

Vance Beach says you just have to come in and see it for yourself.

“The pictures don’t so it justice,” Beach said, “You got to come into this room and really feel the presence of those shoes hanging and all the different artwork. It’s just magical, it’s incredible”.

While donations are encouraged and accepted, admission to the gallery is free. Folks are encouraged to come see the exhibit before it’s gone.

