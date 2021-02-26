Judge rules against Josephine County Commissioners’ resolution

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —A judge has ruled against the Josephine County Commissioners’ resolution on state government Coronavirus restrictions.
We spoke with Wally Hicks, the county’s Legal Counsel, Thursday. He says the resolution was only the opinions of the Josephine County Commissioners.
According to the Daily Courier, Judge Robert S. Bain of Josephine County Circuit Court ruled that the resolution passed in November doesn’t follow state law.
It says the resolution, now invalid, was an attempt by Commissioners to give legal cover to people who violated state restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus.
Bain says Governor Kate Brown has the authority to impose Covid-19 safety restrictions during public health emergencies.
