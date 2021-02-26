Rural Metro Fire says outdoor dining materials could cause fire concern

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Many businesses are working to create comfortable outdoor seating areas for their guests.
Josephine County Rural Metro Fire says heaters and temporary walls could cause fire concerns.
It says when portable heating is used, it produces a hot element or open flame, and the chance for a fire is greatly increased.
It says many of the items used for pop-up dining is potentially flammable.
“They’re just trying to do their best to make ends meet in a hard time and they may not see the potential for a hazard,” says Rich Holloway, Rural Metro Fire Marshal.
Rural Metro’s Fire Prevention Division is asking all residents and business owners to carefully review their area separation materials and heat sources.
Holloway says making sure smoke alarms and fire extinguishers are working, is also important.
