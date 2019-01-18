“Kaylee’s law” aims to make college campuses safer

ASHLAND, Ore. — An effort to make college campuses safer is set to get understand in Oregon’s Capitol.
The proposed law is named after Kaylee Sawyer, who was 23 when she was killed by a Central Oregon Community College security guard in 2016.
Kaylee’s Law would put stricter guidelines in place for college security officers, like more detailed background checks, changes to vehicles and uniforms so that they look “meaningfully different than those of traditional law enforcement officers.”
Andrew MacPherson, Director of Campus Public Safety at Southern Oregon University, said SOU’s officers very similarly mirror police, but he wants to see some training requirements.
“Our guys have some really good procedures and training behind them,” said MacPherson, “but again, that’s SOU. Is that the case at some of the other institutions? It just depends.”
The university said the biggest thing would be the change in uniforms, since right now, they’re similar to police.
Oregon’s 2019 legislative session begins next week.