US shutdown not stopping local non-profit from wildfire prep

With the partial government shutdown not allowing agencies to burn on federal lands, one non-profit, The Lomakatsi Restoration Project, is still getting work done on private lands.
Program Director, Shane Jimerfield, says they’re partnering with landowners, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Nature Conservancy.
Thursday, they were out at private property between the Table Rocks doing controlled burns. He says it’s not just about reducing fuels, but improving and protecting habitat as well as the surrounding community.
“It does help reduce the risk of severe fire on the landscape… and to the communities nearby,” said Jimmerfield.
He says they’ve been doing controlled burns in the Table Rock area for a number of years now and hope to continue, weather permitting.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.