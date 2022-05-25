Kid To Kid offering free formula to parents amid nationwide shortage

MEDFORD, Ore. —A local children’s clothing store is helping parents amid the nationwide formula shortage. Part of the problem stems from an Abbott Nutrition recall in mid-February, for select lots of Similac and other baby formulas made in Sturgis, Michigan.

When children’s resale clothing store, Kid To Kid heard about the shortage, it wanted to help. Now it’s collecting formula donations for parents in need.

Each family can pick up one can of formula per day for free at its Medford location.

“It’s fun seeing everyone come in, the relief on parents’ faces when they are able to find the formula they need, it’s just kind of fun to give back to your community so people are excited to part of that so they are donating,” said Manager, Amber Johnson.

Kid To Kid is located at 2324 Poplar Drive in Medford.