In this Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, we offer the fourth of our five part series on financial considerations for business owners and entrepreneurs. Today Kevin talks about the recent surge in business ownership by women. He shares what that looks like, and talks about some factors that have driven this growth.

