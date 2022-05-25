Talent wants residents to keep grass short this fire season

TALENT, Ore, —With summer fast approaching, the city of Talent is taking precautions, to help reduce fire risk.

The city is updating residents about its Weed Abatement Ordinance. That’s the process of cutting, mowing, and removing weeds or grasses to a predetermined height.

From now until the end of fire season, all weeds and grasses cannot exceed 6 inches in height, on properties located within the city.

“The reason for the ordinance is to reduce the risk and damage to properties and persons that were affected by the fire and to reduce hazards for public health,” said Kristen Maze. Talent Community Development Director.

Failure to adhere to the policy will result in a fine.

For a full description of the weed abatement ordinance visit talent.municipal.codes