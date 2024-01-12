Kids Unlimited Academy charter school in White City is closing its doors

WHITE CITY, Ore.- Kids Unlimited Academy public charter school in White City is closing its doors at the end of the school year.

According to a letter given to White City families today, KUA terminated its relationship with the Eagle Point school district after years of serving the community. It will close at the end of this school year.

The letter says circumstances beyond KUA‘s control made it incapable of expanding the school’s ability to accommodate higher grades.

CEO and Founder of Kids Unlimited, Tom Cole, says the school is such a valuable resource in White City, and having to close it is more than disappointing.

“It’s just like the model we’ve had in Medford for 11 years, the data is a reflection of success, so the desire to replicate that model in White City was supported by how dire the need is,” Cole said, “frankly, the data is some of the worst in the entire state of Oregon”.

The letter says KUA White City has a public school charter contract for grades K through 5, but because of obstacles like zoning restrictions, land use laws, environmental issues and lack of accessible utilities, it has no choice but to close the charter contract. It wrote KUA‘s focus now must shift to assisting and supporting families in their transition away from the White City campus.

The letter invites families who want to continue their relationship with KUA to come to their Medford location.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.