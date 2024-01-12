Beware black ice: Driving safe in Winter weather

Medford, Ore. – Even though roads may look clear in between these winter storms, remember to watch out for black ice. This dangerous thin layer of ice is completely transparent and can easily lead to accidents. Tire experts say studded winter tires give you more traction and help prevent slippage and minimize damage. Most people can’t afford to change tires seasonally, but there are some precautions you can take to help you stay safe on the road.

“Make sure you’re ready. Make sure you have good wiper blades. Make sure you let your car warm up so you can see out your window… (so) they’re not foggy driving around,” said Austin Roy, Store Manager at Gills Point S Tire & Auto.

And if extremely hazardous conditions Roy recommends using chains and says you should always carry them in the winter. Also remember to increase your stopping distance and pump your brakes if you begin sliding.

