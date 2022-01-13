Klamath Co. Commissioner Donnie Boyd steps down

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King January 12, 2022

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —The Klamath County Board of Commissioners, has one less person serving the community now.

Donnie Boyd has been a commissioner for the last 5 years.  He announced his resignation back in November, this Monday was his final day in office.

That leaves commissioners Kelley Minty Morris and Derrick DeGroot as the only two on the board. Commissioner Degroot tells us, the county will continue to operate as it always has. He says moving forward, ties on a motion will fail, their decisions must be unanimous.

“We will need to walk that line between finding someone to come in and share the workload while at the same time allowing the election process to hold its integrity,” said Commissioner DeGroot.

DeGroot says the first opportunity for people to vote on his replacement will be in the May primary.

