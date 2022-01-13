Central Point Police Dept. presents new podcast, focusing on connecting with community

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Central Point Police Department, along with a couple of community members, have launched a new podcast.

They hope to connect with the community and showcase life for officers behind the badge.

Community co-hosts Tom Bigboy and Brian Pannell, say they’ve been working on putting the podcast – dubbed ‘The Wide Blue Line’ – on the internet for the last 5 months.

Detective Josh Abbott with CPPD says they’re looking to cover topics like officers’ personal stories, community events the department is involved with, as well as the experience of officers training over in Bangladesh.

“There’s a number of different types of topics that are coming out and we hope they have a positive, informative spin,” said Det. Abbott.

“[We] really want to show the public who the men and women of the Central Point Police are; we think we know all the answers, why don’t we ask the people who are actually doing it?” said co-host Pannell.

The podcast launched this afternoon.

If you’re interested in listening, visit the Central Point Police Department Facebook page.