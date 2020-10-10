Klamath Co. covid-19 cases explained

KLAMATH CO., Ore.–While speaking with Valeree Lane of Klamath County Public Health, I was told that the situation is actually a best case scenario for an outbreak.
Lane tells me the county was prepared for the dozens of positive tests they saw, because the cases had already been reported elsewhere.
She says despite the alarming spike in numbers, the county has it under control.
Lane says, “We were really blessed the way this played out. While its really unnerving to see that 54 cases, we’re not in a very bad place at all. We’re actually going to be fine.”
Klamath County Public Health says the cases are from seasonal workers, who are working in Klamath County, but live outside the county or state.
The cases were initially reported to the counties or states the patients are from, which is the reason for the delay in the numbers.
Lane tells me people need to understand that there was no community spread, that contact tracing was done, and that continuing health protocols such as wearing masks and practicing basic hygiene is a major factor in staying safe.
