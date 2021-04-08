Home
Klamath County School District hosting ‘Play 2 Learn’ drive-through events

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Klamath County School District is getting its soon-to-be kindergarteners ready for school by hosting drive-through events.

The events called ‘Play 2 Learn’ begin tomorrow at Chiloquin Elementary and conclude at Shasta Elementary on April 22nd.

Klamath County School District says it invites families with children ages 3-5 to drive through and pick up bags filled with educational toys and books.

The school district says the purpose of the events is to prepare the future students for class.

The educational toys and books will support ‘Klamath Basics’ which include counting, stress management, talking, singing, and more.

For more information on ‘Play 2 Learn’, visit the Klamath County School District’s website.

