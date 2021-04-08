Fire destroys home, RV in Illinois Valley

ILLINOIS VALLEY, Ore.– Another structure fire happened this morning around 7:30 a.m. in the Illinois Valley.
The Illinois Valley Fire Department says dispatch was first alerted about smoke on Airport Drive.
It says the smoke investigation upgraded to a grass fire, which led to a structure fire involving an RV.
The fire was put out and IVFD says the cause is now under investigation.
