Fire destroys home, RV in Illinois Valley

ILLINOIS VALLEY, Ore.– Another structure fire happened this morning around 7:30 a.m. in the Illinois Valley.

The Illinois Valley Fire Department says dispatch was first alerted about smoke on Airport Drive.

It says the smoke investigation upgraded to a grass fire, which led to a structure fire involving an RV.

The fire was put out and IVFD says the cause is now under investigation.

