Klamath Falls woman continues to beat terminal illness

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls woman was diagnosed with a malignant, aggressive brain tumor in the year 2000, and given one year to live.
NBC5 spoke with her about how she’s beaten the odds for nearly 19 years.
Cheryl Broyles was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme brain tumor in June of 2000.
“For brain tumors, it’s about the worst of the worst.” Notes Matt Broyles, Cheryl’s husband.
“I was 33, and my boys were only 1 and 3.” Recalls Cheryl Broyles. “And we had been married 10 years.”
“I was devastated.” Adds Matt. “I didn’t go to work for a couple of days. I mean, it was awful.”
Most die within a year of that diagnosis.
But Broyles has proven herself good at beating the odds.
“The standard within the bell curve died within a year.” Cheryl notes. “But there’s always a tail – and I was determined to be out on the tail, beating the statistics.”
The Broyles say a mix of diet, attitude, medical care, exercise, and faith has helped Cheryl win.
“The first thing for me is having faith in my Lord, Jesus Christ.” Cheryl points out. “I would have given up if it wasn’t that I feel that there’s a plan.”
“Hope is a very powerful healing and coping mechanism and emotion.” Adds Matt. “And hope plasters over a lot of ugliness, I guess is a way to put it.”
Nine surgeries have left Cheryl struggling for words at times, but the Broyles felt it was important that these struggles weren’t edited out.
“I have problems coming up with the right words.” Explains Cheryl. “Memory is like zero – I’m seriously impaired with that.”
She does better when her husband is near.
“We took a marriage bow, and I love her, and I’m going to stick with her.” Matt says. “So, I’ve got to be good so I can take care of her.”
Matt points out their boys are now young men. “Grant, our oldest son, will be graduating from Oregon State in June – and Clint, our younger son, he’s going to start his third year next fall.”
And while Cheryl may have trouble with words at times, she’s eloquent when it comes to offering hope to others with a life-threatening diagnosis. “It’s your body. The doctors don’t know you on the outside, or the inside – so have hope, listen to yourself, and don’t give up.”
You can learn more about Cheryl Broyles at her website: www.cherylbroyles-gbm.com
She also has a book titled ‘Life’s Mountains’ available on Amazon: www.amazon.com/Lifes-Mountains-Survivor-Climbing-Mountain/dp/1469953900/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1483481389&sr=8-1&keywords=life%27s+mountains
NBC5 interviewed Cheryl and Matt Broyles in May of 2015. You can watch that story here: kobi5.com/news/local-news/terminal-brain-cancer-survivor-beating-the-odds-7818/
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.