Petito’s body found near where her van was last seen, family says

Wednesday, Gabby Petito’s family spoke out on Dr. Phil, giving details of how their daughter’s body was found near the last place her van was spotted in Wyoming.
Her stepfather, Jim Schmidt, said, “Her body was found, I guess it would be in front of a tent, or if that’s what was there, or just in front of the fire ring. There was definitely a fire ring there. And she would have been right…”
Gabby’s mom, Nicole Schmidt said, “And it wasn’t far from the van. It was a five-minute walk, you said?”
“It’s definitely not an area that was heavily trafficked,” added Schmidt.
And her father, Joseph Petito, shared that he’d like Brian Laundrie found alive. “I want to see him in a jail cell for the rest of his life,” he said. “He’s an outdoorsman, being in that concrete cell and he can’t go see those trees and hug those and smell the fresh air like that.”
Brian has been indicted for using a debit card that didn’t belong to him after Gabby’s death, but he has not been charged in Gabby’s death.
A Ford Mustang is sparking new questions about Brian Laundrie’s disappearance. It was towed away from their home by the FBI weeks ago.
A newly obtained police report shows the Mustang was found abandoned near the Carlton Reserve on September 14. That’s the same day police say the Laundrie family initially claimed they last after he told them he was heading to the reserve. The family is now laying out a new timeline of when Brian went missing.
The attorney for Laundrie’s parents is now saying, “The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events. Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13.”
The attorney added that Brian’s father went looking for him the night of the 13th when he didn’t return home. Brian’s parents continued their search on the 14th and found the citation on the abandoned car. Then they brought the Mustang back to their home on the 15th, according to the attorney.
Brian’s sister, Cassie, spoke to CNN on the phone saying she’s spoken to the FBI several times following Gabby’s disappearance but she hasn’t talked to her parents in about two weeks because their attorney told them not to answer questions from anyone regarding Brian and Gabby.
The Laundrie family attorney confirmed to CNN saying, “I told my clients, which includes her parents, not to talk to anyone and yes that includes Cassie.”
Cassie Laundrie is not his client.
She also told us she is in the dark and she tells ABC News, “No, I do not know where Brian is. I’d turn him in.”
And she has no idea what her parents know. “I don’t know if my parents are involved. I think that if they are, they should come clean.”
The ongoing search for Brian Laundrie led law enforcement to the Carlton Reserve in Venice, Florida on Wednesday. No update on how that search is going.