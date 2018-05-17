KTVZ: Medford man involved in Bend shooting

BEND, Ore. — A Medford man was involved in a shooting after a transient approached him with a knife, according to Bend NBC affiliate KTVZ. The television station reports Robert Garris shot Christopher Nolan following the confrontation outside of a Jack in the Box.
NBC5 News spoke with Garris on the phone on Thursday. He didn’t want to go on camera, but said he’s spending time with family after the traumatic experience.
According to KTVZ, Nolan approached Garris in Bend on Monday night around 9:30 p.m. The station reports Nolan pulled out a knife and confronted Garris. Reports reveal Garris then shot the man several times.
“The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office came out on scene, the Oregon State Police crime lab came out to help us process the scene,” Bend Police Lieutenant Clint Burleigh said.
The Bend Police Department told reporters the confrontation was unprovoked, and Garris was legally carrying the gun. Bend police said he’s been cooperating with the investigation.
“These cases tend to take a little time to figure out exactly what happened,” Lt. Burleigh said.
The Deschutes County District Attorney is reviewing the case. They tell KTVZ no charges have been filed at this point, as they haven’t determined if a crime was committed. They also said they’re exploring if the shooting was in self defense.
According to KTVZ, Nolan was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; he is expected to recover.
Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.