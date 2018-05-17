Police warn of consequences for making violent threats

Grants Pass, Ore. — A 13-year-old Grants Pass boy threatened to shoot up his own school, that’s according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety (GPDPS). The student was reported by other students to North Middle School staff. That led to his arrest.
Police said this incident was an empty threat. They said they found no weapons on the teenager or in his home. Police are however, warning the public – your words matter and they are taken seriously.
“During lunch time, made a comment to other students that he hated it there and he was going to shoot up the school,” said Lieutenant Misty English, GPDPS.
That comment was made by a 13-year old boy at North Middle School in Grants Pass.
“Officers did check the juvenile’s locker, and went to the home, family was very cooperative with the investigation. We didn’t find that he had any access to firearms,” Lt. English said.
While he wasn’t armed, his words led to his arrest, and a stay at the Josephine County Juvenile Detention Center.
“There are consequences for these kinds of things,” Lt. English said.
The teenager was lodged on disorderly conduct charges.
“When it’s only a threat, we want to take that seriously,” Lt. English said.
Police say they’re proud of the students who stepped up.
“Did the right thing, immediately told school officials who contacted us,” Lt. English said.
They say they hope anyone in a similar situation will do the same.
“I would rather that officers make that determination as to whether something was a joke than a student or faculty member,” Lt. English said.
Police have a message for parents – they ask you to talk to your kids about the importance of your words and the consequences that come with them.
