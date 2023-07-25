Lake County suffers large fiber optic outage to Golden Fire

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Lake County has issued an emergency declaration, due to a large-scale fiber optic outage affecting the majority of the county.

The county said the fiber optic line that supports Lakeview, Plush, Adel, New Pine Creek, Paisley, and Summer Lake was damaged Saturday in the Golden Fire.

The extent of the damage is unknown, and there is no timetable for repairs at this time.

The county is now pulling in resources from the state to help deal with the problem.

“One thing that they’ve done is they’ve let us use their temporary deployable devices to get 9-1-1 and our hospital going which is a critical care hospital,” said Melanie Lasley, with Lake County.

The county has requested more aid from the state for other critical services and hopes to have them connected soon. All 911 calls are being rerouted to Klamath County dispatch. All calls to 911 will work as normal.

