Firefighters working the Golden Fire reunited missing dog with owner

BONANZA, Ore. – Firefighters working on the Golden Fire reunited a missing dog with its owner Sunday.

Firefighters said they found a dog named Ladybird while working the Golden Fire.

They called the number on the dog’s collar and reached her owner who was staying at the evacuation shelter in Bonanza.

The owner said he got separated from Ladybird when the fire suddenly jumped the highway and rushed up to his house.

He said he barely escaped with his life, hopping into a firetruck at the last second.

“I had time to grab two gallons of water and the animals that I could grab ahold of and that was basically it. I was talking to people all night about that fire and all of them said that there was no way anything could have survived that, she is a little miracle dog for sure,” said Shaun Colton.

Colton said he was overjoyed when he saw Ladybird pull up to the evacuation shelter.

