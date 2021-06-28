Lake of the Woods very busy with crowds, but plenty of room for fun

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — High temperatures prompting southern Oregonians to head for water Sunday.
As a result, Lake of the Woods Resort quickly hit capacity Sunday morning, forcing cars to wait to take their turn once somebody else left.
Boaters dealt with crowds and limited space, but still made room for fun.
It took us 45 minutes just to get in and get a parking spot.
Many people didn’t make reservations, they just woke up early and tried to beat as many as they could to the punch.
Everyone’s spirits were up despite the crowds and any delays during the day.
“Grandkids wanted to go swimming and tubing, but it’s a madhouse here,” Klamath Falls resident, Edward Valdez, said.
“We didn’t expect people to be here this early this morning, but at the same time, it’s been a while for everybody without having to stay a certain distance with masks on,” Houston, TX native, Anthony Vargas, said.
The resort has a full calendar for the summer, including vintage movie nights and barbecues with live music.
You can head to the Lake of the Woods Resort’s website to check it out.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.