Power back on after overnight outage

MEDFORD, Ore. – Power is back on for most people in the Rogue Valley Monday morning after more than 30,000 thousand people in our region were left in the dark and without air conditioning during one of the hottest nights of the year.
Pacific Power says the cause of the Sunday night outage was an equipment problem at a substation at the intersection of Lone Pine Road and North Foothill Road.
Communities affected included Ashland, Talent, Phoenix, Eagle Point, and Medford. Other outlying areas were also impacted.
The company said if you still have an outage, reset your main breaker and if the power doesn’t come back on, report the outage on their website.
As of 9:00 a.m. Monday, only 78 customers in the White City area were still without power.