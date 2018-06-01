Last free tour of Holly Theatre on Saturday

Saturday, June 2nd is your last chance to get a tour of Medford’s historic Holly Theatre for awhile.
The theatre is hosting a free open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Medford.
Demolition is slated to begin shortly after the weekend.
While Jefferson Live has met its original fundraising goal, construction costs have risen in the years since it set that goal, so more help is needed.
“The community has to help this project happen. And they have stood up tremendously, we have more than 2,600 donors to this project, but we need every last one of you to finish it,” Jefferson Live’s Randy McKay said.
The theatre hopes it will reach its new goal, and open by the end of 2019.
For more information, visit hollytheatre.org.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.
Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.