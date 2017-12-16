Last minute shopping finishes at ‘Last Chance Christmas Market’

Grants Pass, Ore.– Many say shopping local for the holidays is a good way to keep money in the Rogue Valley.
At the “Last Chance Christmas Market” in Josephine County, visitors were treated to holiday treats and artisan goods from around the region.
More than 35 local vendors offered jewelry, wood carvings, chocolate goodies and clothing to providing a little something for everybody.
“We try to run a family friendly event,” said head coordinator David Willhite. “Bring the kids, have cotton candy, chocolate dipped stuff, get some gifts for the holidays. You know, kind of fill in your Christmas lists.”
Organizers plan to return to the Josephine County Fairgrounds next year to once again help those waiting a little longer to get something special.