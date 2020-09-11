Latinx community coming together after Almeda Fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – FEMA estimates about 600 homes were destroyed in the Almeda fire.
Many who lived in the decimated complexes are part of the Latinx community. Those whose homes were spared are now doing what they can to help.
“It’s heartbreaking. I just had a little girl come to me. They came to get stuff for their home. And she broke down in tears. She’s about 6 years old just saying I have no house. So I’m asking the community to help,” said Erika Soto, Medford resident.
Anyone in need of assistance is asked to contact Erika Soto at 541-613-5700. People are able to make deliveries if the evacuee is unable to come to the pick-up area. They say they are willing to help people in need regardless of race.
A Spanish version of this article is currently being translated.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]