Latinx community coming together after Almeda Fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – FEMA estimates about 600 homes were destroyed in the Almeda fire.

Many who lived in the decimated complexes are part of the Latinx community. Those whose homes were spared are now doing what they can to help.

“It’s heartbreaking. I just had a little girl come to me. They came to get stuff for their home. And she broke down in tears. She’s about 6 years old just saying I have no house. So I’m asking the community to help,” said Erika Soto, Medford resident.

Anyone in need of assistance is asked to contact Erika Soto at 541-613-5700. People are able to make deliveries if the evacuee is unable to come to the pick-up area. They say they are willing to help people in need regardless of race.

A Spanish version of this article is currently being translated.

