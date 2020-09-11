Talent homeowners band together after Almeda destruction

TALENT, Ore. — “You just never believe it’s all going to go up in flames, so to speak,” said Marian Telersky, a Talent homeowner.
Ash and rubble is all that’s left for many residents after the Almeda Fire tore through the Rogue Valley city of Talent.
“I thought okay we’ll be back. I had no idea I would not see my piano, my garage, or any of these things ever again,” she said.
At least 600 homes were burned and around 100 businesses have been destroyed.
It’s a scene Telersky and her neighbor Jim Thayer say is indescribable.
“It’s a lot to handle, you know, just kind of up in the air,” said Thayer.
Telersky lived in her home for 30 years and Thayer spent 5 years building his, working on vacations and weekends.
With nothing to give, neighbors say they’re supporting each other like family.
“It was hard not to break down, so the love from everybody is here… and the support is great,” said Thayer.
Things may never go back to the way they were but from the ashes, they plan to rebuild.
“We will go on,” said Telersky.
Their love for their small town, unwavering.
“We were strong here. And I think we can be again. I think we still are,” she said.
