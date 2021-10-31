Leaders make monumental step towards rebuilding Talent

TALENT, Ore. – City of Talent leaders came together this morning to celebrate the final steps in a temporary housing project. The Talent Transitional Housing Gateway project hopes to bring residents who lost their homes during the Almeda Fire back to Talent.

“Rain and housing on the same day. The two things we need the most” said State Rep. Pam Marsh.

It’s a long time coming for these local and state-level stakeholders, but they tell me every step is worth it.

“One of the best things is to get families back to talent. It’s the number one thing I hear from families,” said Tracy Koa.

Tracy Koa is the Student and Family Engagement Specialist for the Phoenix-Talent School District. She helps students and their families connect with resources when times are tough. But when the Almeda Fire hit the Rogue Valley, she lost her home.

At a time when it might have been easier to isolate herself, she and her family not only looked toward the community *for help… But also *to help.

“It was like a no-brainer, of course. As soon as we felt settled, of course, we’re going to see how we can help,” said Koa.

She said the Phoenix-Talent School District helped tremendously during the immediate aftermath of the Almeda Fire. Now as she helps cut the ribbon for the Talent Transitional Housing Gateway project she hopes these trailers bring Phoenix-Talent students closer to home.

Click HERE for the application.