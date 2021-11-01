Upcoming 2021 Florence Festival of Trees benefits Oregon Coast Military Museum

FLORENCE, Ore. — The 2021 Florence Festival of Trees for the benefit of the Oregon Coast Military Museum is happening soon!

The event will be in-person and a live auction experience.

Beginning November 24th, the public can view all of the Christmas trees at the museum. There are 3 award categories for the trees including most creative, best of the show, and best depiction of theme.

The auction will be held on Friday, December 3rd.

“This year, I believe we’re having about 55 Christmas trees on auction for the night, with the goal of raising $25 – 30,000 dollars. People will drive from Bend and even Portland to decorate trees for this event,” said Oregon Coast Military Museum’s Geoffrey Cannon.

Money raised from the event will help keep the museum open.

If you’re interested in learning more or creating a tree for the event, visit oregoncoastmilitarymuseum.com.