Leadership network hosts pop-up donation center for Latinx community

DOWNTOWN MEDFORD, Ore. — The ‘Oregon Latinx Leadership Network’ joined with other community organizations to host a pop-up donation center in the Medford Chamber of Commerce parking lot.
The donation center had toys, food and supplies for families to choose from with many bilingual volunteers standing by to help.
The event also provided legal services and mental health therapy with bilingual therapists.
One of the organizers says she’s worried about the neglect Latinx families may be experiencing due to language barriers.
“It just made me so upset to see the devastation, so I just took upon myself and said, ‘I need to do something,” said organizer, Leslie Garcia.
The pop-up donation center was today only.
Garcia says any Latinx families seeking help should reach out to the ‘Oregon Latinx Leadership Network’ Facebook page. Latinx looking for help with legal services can call Frank Garcia at 503-333-0822.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.