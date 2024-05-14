Little Yamsay Fire continues to burn in Chemult

CHEMULT, Ore. —The Little Yamsay Fire continues to burn at 6,340 acres southeast of Chemult.

The South-Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership says Sunday saw the completion of phase 3 firing treatments. That means multiple hot shot crews brought the fire to the final corner on the southwest side of the control line perimeter.

With phase three done, roughly 6,000 acres of low-intensity firing operations were accomplished on the Little Yamsay Fire. That helps re-introduce a natural regime of fire to the landscape for fuels reduction and forest health benefits.

“Really good work, weather was same as the day before a little drier than the day before. yesterday came in and we had a little bit of wind but really good work by the crews, engines, everybody to pull this together,” said Operations Chief, Chad Bergren.

They say smoke may linger for several days, after firing operations are completed. But firefighters will remain on scene patrolling control lines and monitoring smoke, to make sure the fire does not cross control lines.

There are no closures or evacuations for the little Yamsay Fire. Residents and visitors traveling to the area are encouraged to drive responsibly and expect traffic delays.

